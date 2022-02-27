6 WWE Superstars who have served in war zones

Before joining Vince McMahon's company, several WWE Superstars had enlisted in the United States military. A few of them even served in war zones.

Bobby Lashley, for example, followed in his father's footsteps and joined the military after graduating from college. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash also enlisted after his basketball career ended due to injury.

While some of these WWE Superstars got stationed in the United States or military bases in peaceful areas overseas, others had to serve in war zones. A few of these former wrestlers even participated in World War II. Others served in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Here are six WWE Superstars who have served in war zones.

#6. Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker

Jaxson Ryker decided to join the United States Marine Corps two years after graduating. He served in several countries during his four-year stint as an active Marine. The former member of The Forgotten Sons also participated in the war in Iraq.

In an interview with Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Legends, the 39-year-old opened up about his experience serving in a war zone:

"You have to be aware of your surroundings at all times. I was a truck driver and a machine gunner. It's one of those things where you have to be constantly aware of roadside bombs. It was a scary situation, but thank God I came home alive," he said.

Ryker kicked off his wrestling career in 2001 while still in the military. The former Lance Corporal used his weekend off-time to compete in independent promotions while stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

After competing for nine years on the independent circuit, he joined IMPACT Wrestling (FKA Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) in 2010. He spent five years in the company, during which he won a few titles, before leaving in 2015. Two years later, he joined Vince McMahon's company.

The former Marine spent nearly four years in WWE. Last November, the company released him from his contract due to budget cuts.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell