Former WWE United States Champion reacts to potential Kurt Angle return

Kurt Angle revealed that he may come out of retirement in a recent interview with Sportskeeda and the Olympic Gold Medalist may have already received an offer for a tag team partner.

The WWE Hall of Famer officially retired at WrestleMania 35 back in 2019, wrestling his final match against Baron Corbin. Since then, he has made sporadic appearances in non-wrestling roles in WWE, including being attacked by Bray Wyatt as The Fiend at RAW Reunion in 2019. He also acted as a guest referee in NXT for a steel cage match between Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

In the interview, Angle suggested a tag match for a comeback match due to his recent knee replacement. Former WWE United States Champion Matt Cardona shared his reaction to the news online. Cardona posted a gif of himself and Angle fist-bumping on an episode of RAW, hinting that he would like to be the one partnering with the multiple-time WWE Champion.

Speaking about a potential comeback, Angle said the following:

“I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed." (2:35 - 3:05)

Since his retirement from wrestling, Kurt Angle began hosting his own podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Kurt Angle shared high praise for Roman Reigns current character in WWE. Speaking to Bill Apter, the WWE Hall of Famer said the following:

"They should have turned him heel a long time ago. This is the best stuff he's doing right now today, him being a heel doing the whole family thing, acknowledge me, it's really good stuff." (3:47 - 4:00)

Since switching to The Tribal Chief character, Roman Reigns has aligned with Paul Heyman and managed to keep hold of the WWE Universal Championship for over 800 days. Since WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief has held the WWE Championship after overcoming Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match, making him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

