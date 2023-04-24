Top WWE Superstar reportedly "okay" after recent injury scare 

It has been reported that current WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens' supposed injury is not as bad as initially feared.

This past Saturday, at a live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the Canadian star appeared to have picked up a limp during his match against Solo Sikoa.

However, a recent report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Owens was seen performing the next night, with his injury potentially being a work to further his current WWE storyline.

"He worked tonight in Toledo….he hurt it last night in Fort Wayne, IN. He’s okay. Like I said, he wrestled tonight, and he did a run-in tonight. Good enough, and he was not limping at the show tonight, as far as I know. He’s good to go probably for Friday’s Tag Team Title match on SmackDown." (H/T Wrestling News)

The past 12 months have arguably been the best of KO's career, from the main event of WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin to once again closing night one of the Show of Shows at this year's event as he and Sami Zayn won tag team gold.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to put their WWE Tag Titles on the line

After ending the record-setting reign of The Usos at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn must once again end the threat of the former champions.

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will put their titles on the line in a WrestleMania Main Event rematch against The Usos.

Owens and Zayn are also set to team up with Matt Riddle against The Usos and their younger brother Solo Sikoa on Saturday, May 6, at Backlash in a six-man Tag Team match.

Which team will walk out of SmackDown with the Tag Team Championships? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

