Former WWE Universal Champion to return and help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena? Exploring WrestleMania 41 possibility

The Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, is all set to defend his title at WrestleMania this year against John Cena. Rhodes is currently riding a massive wave of success in the Stamford-based promotion. However, his run might be tarnished at The Show of Shows, as evil Cena, alongside The Rock, is the biggest roadblock in his way.

The American Nightmare needs someone to counter The Rock while he takes care of John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. In a shocking turn of events, former Universal Champion Goldberg may return to WWE to aid Cody Rhodes against The Franchise Player and The Final Boss.

Da Man recently shared a clip of his match with The Rock from Backlash 2003 on his official X/Twitter account, setting the stage for a potential WrestleMania twist. Goldberg could take out The Brahma Bull, just as The Undertaker did to The Final Boss last year, giving Rhodes a fair chance to end his story.

The WCW legend hasn’t been seen in WWE since the 2024 Bad Blood, when he had a heated altercation with Gunther. Last year, Goldberg announced that he would compete in his final match this year, and he is currently in training camp, seemingly getting himself ready for the final bout.

Returning as Cody Rhodes’ ally against John Cena and The Rock could be an ideal comeback for Goldberg. It may mark an excellent kick-off for his final WWE run. However, while this scenario sounds perfect, everything suggested above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena could brawl on WWE SmackDown

WWE recently announced that former WWE Champion John Cena will make a final appearance at the go-home show of the blue brand ahead of WrestleMania 41. Last time, when Cena and Rhodes crossed paths on Monday Night RAW, things turned chaotic as The American Nightmare caught The Franchise Player off-guard, putting Cross Rhodes on his 'Mania opponent.

John Cena might call out Cody Rhodes, and both superstars could unleash a furious brawl, hyping fans for their match-up. The talents often get into fistfights ahead of big matches during the buildup, which ultimately garners attention.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store and how the Rhodes-Cena saga unfolds.

