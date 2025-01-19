Former WWE Universal Champion to turn babyface and face Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Uncle Howdy and his faction The Wyatt Sicks have been reportedly moved to WWE SmackDown from RAW. The conclusion of their rivalry with The Final Testament and Howdy's highly anticipated match with Karrion Kross also couldn't see the light of day.

However, the Triple H-led creative team might have planned another sinister opponent for Uncle Howdy. The superstar is former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor. Balor has been supposedly written off TV after his Street Fight against Damian Priest on RAW last week. He was stretchered out of the arena and it is believed that he may be away from TV for some time.

It is rumored that The Prince might cut away from The Judgment Day, move to SmackDown, turn babyface, and bring back The 'Demon King' gimmick. Not to mention, that The Demon character of Finn Balor has been one of his most successful gimmicks in WWE.

Triple H might ask Finn Balor to bring his Demon King character against Uncle Howdy of The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown. Balor might attack Howdy on SmackDown with the latter also retaliating against him. The two would then eventually square off at WrestleMania 41.

Finn Balor once said that Triple H wanted him to bring his Demon character to WWE

Finn Balor once said that it was Triple H who walked up to him and asked him about The Demon character which The Prince had been using since the early days of his wrestling career in Japan. He said that in WWE they developed the darker side of The Demon character in the promotion.

"It was an evolution and I'm not really sure, looking back, if that's how I wanted it to be handled or if it got too far from where it was or if it made it better, I don't really know. In ten years' time, looking back, I might go 'we did it right' or 'we messed it up,' I don't know yet. There's still some life left in the Demon character, but right now I'm happy being the Prince and I feel like this is my most true self in my WWE tenure," Finn Balor said in 2021 during a conversation with Ryan Satin on Out of Character. [H/T: Fightful Select]

With his loss to Damian Priest on RAW, it is certain that Finn Balor will be away for some time. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the first-ever Universal Champion.

