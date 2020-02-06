Former WWE wrestler arrested on 'record breaking' charges in the US

Wrestling fans were stunned on Thursday to learn that a former WWE wrestler had been arrested and is facing serious charges in Mississippi.

The son of former WWE tag team champion, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase was detained “in connection with a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme,” a statement from Shad White, the State Auditor said.

Brett DiBiase, 31, was arrested by ‘special agents’, along with five others, accused of “Obtaining Millions in Funds Intended for Poor,” in what has been hinted as a crime at record-breaking levels for the Auditor’s office.

Auditors allege that the accused conspired to obtain monies from TANF – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the five said to have defrauded taxpayers by using a “variety of business entities and schemes.”

Among a stack of damning charges and allegations, it was said that DiBiase was paid TANF funds for teaching drug abuse classes whilst himself being treated in a “luxury facility” for his own drug issues in California, and thus never did perform the services.

District Attorney Jody Owens said:

“You do not have the right to treat taxpayer money as your own or to lie to the taxpayers about what you’re doing with that money. Others doing this kind of thing are on notice: this will not be tolerated now.”

DiBiase wrestled for WWE for four years between 2008 and 2011, most prominently for their former developmental territory, FCW.

He wrestled locally in Mississippi after his release from the company, having first broken into the business in 2011.