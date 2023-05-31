Former WWE wrestler planning in-ring return after absence of almost a decade

A former ECW and WWE wrestler is hoping to return to action in 2023 after a lengthy absence from in-ring competition.

Jason Knight competed in 12 WWE matches in 1992 and 1993 before having two spells with ECW between 1993 and 1999. He shared the ring with many legends of the wrestling business, including Lex Luger and Ric Flair.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Knight revealed that he wants to return to the ring at the age of 59:

"I am getting ready. I'd like to go back into the ring, probably this year. This year I'll be turning 60, so I'd like to give it another run, but I wanna be 100 percent ready for that, in shape and healthy and all that. I think I'm doing it a smart way. I'm just slowly getting to that point, not rushing anything." [44:31 – 45:06]

Knight lost most of his WWE matches in quick fashion. His last in-ring appearance for the company ended in defeat against Luger on the June 5, 1993, episode of WWE Superstars.

Why former WWE wrestler Jason Knight is wary about returning

It is not uncommon for wrestlers to return after previously stepping away from the ring. In recent years, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels wrestled one last match despite repeatedly stating that they would never lace up the boots again.

Knight has not wrestled a competitive match since 2014. When he returns, the former ECW star wants to make sure he is adequately prepared to wrestle again after so many years out of the ring:

"You don't wanna see a feeble old man do what he used to do years ago in the ring," Knight continued. "And, again, I haven't been in a ring in like 12 years, and I'm definitely not about to do something where I'm going to embarrass myself and be talked about in a negative way. Because you see it more often than not, a lot of the older competitors, they wanna get back in the ring." [45:10 – 45:42]

Knight, also known by the name Jason, held the ECW World Television Championship in 1994. His 83-day reign ended against 2 Cold Scorpio on the November 22, 1994, episode of ECW Hardcore TV.

