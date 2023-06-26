Former WWE wrestler on Shawn Michaels ignoring him backstage

It is well known that Shawn Michaels could be difficult to deal with behind the scenes earlier in his WWE career. In a recent interview, former WWE wrestler Lou Marconi recalled how The Heartbreak Kid treated him like he did not exist.

Michaels emerged as one of WWE's top singles stars in the early-to-mid 1990s. Over the years, many have accused the two-time Hall of Famer of having a bad attitude once he became a main-eventer.

Marconi, who wrestled sporadically for WWE in the 1990s, spoke on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast about Michaels' behavior:

"The only guy I didn't personally like at that time, and I tell it all the time, is Shawn Michaels because he walked by you as if you weren't even there. That's the way he was back then. I believe he's changed now, better guy, fine, great. I'm just being honest. At that time, he'll probably admit to it, I was just like, 'Yeah, whatever, dude.'" [26:04 – 26:23]

Marconi is not the only wrestler to recently criticize Michaels' antics. Earlier this month, Ahmed Johnson and Casey Thompson told negative stories about the WWE legend upsetting people backstage.

Lou Marconi on Shawn Michaels turning his life around

More than two decades on, Shawn Michaels is WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. He also became a born-again Christian in 2002.

While Michaels was a talented in-ring performer, Marconi believes he should have treated people better:

"He was full of himself but, Jesus Christ, he was on top of the world. He had all the talent in the world. Great, very talented guy. I will not take that away from him. But, as a person, he was a pr*ck." [29:18 – 29:32]

In the same interview, Marconi addressed the time that Mark Henry disrespected him backstage in 1996.

What are your thoughts on Shawn Michaels? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes