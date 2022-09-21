"Not the only one advocating" - Former WWE writer on wanting Hall of Famer to defeat Triple H at WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke about why he wanted to see Booker T defeat Triple H at WrestleMania 19.

Fans criticizing booking choices is part and parcel of the wrestling business, as it's hard to please everyone. However, certain decisions unanimously leave the viewers puzzled. One frustrating instance was when Booker T was booked to lose to Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 19.

The storyline was expected to result in a feel-good victory for Booker T at the Grandest Stage of Them All, but things didn't materialize as fans thought. Speaking on the podcast 83 Weeks, Brian Gewirtz, a writer for WWE from 1999-2015, stated that he also wished to see Booker come out on top.

Gewirtz added that apart from him, many more within the global juggernaut advocated for the former WCW Champion to win at the event.

"I would say, and I'm certainly not the only one advocating for this, but I was a big proponent; I really wanted to see Booker T beat Triple H at WrestleMania 19. I personally worked with Booker and Goldust in all the vignettes, you know, when they were put together," said Brian Gewirtz. [0:18 - 0:38]

The WWE veteran explained that Booker T's win would have made perfect sense as he was a relatable hero "overcoming the odds."

"I really wanted to see Booker win, partially for working with him so closely, and secondly, because it seemed to be the right culmination of that angle. You're talking about a babyface who was overcoming the odds and fighting the big bad of WWE at the time," added Gewirtz. [1:31 - 1:46]

WWE legend Booker T on wanting a rematch with Triple H

Last year, Booker T opened up about his desire to face Triple H in a rematch of their controversial encounter at WrestleMania 19. The WWE Hall of Famer stated he would love to see the match go down in Saudi Arabia, as the company hands out big cheques to everyone performing in the Gulf country.

"Well, I'm going to tell you right now - if Triple H and Booker T went down, it would have to be in Saudi. Because they passing out big, big cheques (laughs)... stimulus cheques. There again, for me to get in the ring, the situation will have to be right. I would want to get paid to get back in the ring. I would love to have another match - there again - (if) the situation is right, with Triple H," said Booker T.

"You're not a competitor, you're an entertainer. You're here to make people like me laugh."



After Triple H said these things to you, you should have beaten him at WrestleMania 19... @BookerT5x "Somebody like you…doesn't get to be a world champion. People like you don't deserve it."You're not a competitor, you're an entertainer. You're here to make people like me laugh."After Triple H said these things to you, you should have beaten him at WrestleMania 19... #WWE @BookerT5x "Somebody like you…doesn't get to be a world champion. People like you don't deserve it."You're not a competitor, you're an entertainer. You're here to make people like me laugh."After Triple H said these things to you, you should have beaten him at WrestleMania 19... #WWE https://t.co/U9yRo5EnRV

Considering HHH has hung up his boots for good and assumed a leadership role in WWE, it's safe to say a rematch with Booker T would remain a pipedream.

Do you think the former WCW Champion should have defeated The Game at WrestleMania 19? Sound off in the comments section below.

