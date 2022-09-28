"Defend the honor of The Bloodline"- Former WWE writer criticizes former WWE Champion's involvement with Roman Reigns' faction (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Sami Zayn and AJ Styles' current booking.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Zayn faced the former WWE Champion in a singles match and won with assistance from the newest Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was critical and mentioned that AJ is not on SmackDown right now, nor is he having a storyline with The Bloodline.

The veteran questioned the company and stated that the match between Zayn and Styles didn't make sense at all:

"But here's the problem I had with, and you know Chris, you doing and Sportskeeda Nation does, but at the beginning of the show, the announcers are hyping that Sami Zayn is there and they say Sami Zayn is there to defend the honor of The Bloodline. Is AJ on SmackDown and is AJ doing an angle with The Bloodline? Then what does that mean? Like Sami Zayn is there to defend the honor of The Bloodline, he has a match with AJ Styles, what does that even mean? I'm pretty sure AJ's not on SmackDown and not in an angle with them so what do you even mean by that?" (15:32- 16:15)

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn warned AJ Styles after their match on RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn warned his rival AJ Styles following their match on Monday Night RAW.

While speaking on the latest episode of RAW Talk, The Great Liberator recalled how Styles had earlier mocked him. He then mentioned that The Phenomenal One had disrespected the entire Bloodline:

"This is supposed to be an adult, he [AJ] goes on Twitter, takes a shot at me, and calls the shirt pathetic. So yeah, you are not just insulting the shirt, you are not just insulting Sami Zayn, you are insulting the entire Bloodline when you do that. We did not want to be here tonight. I had tickets to go see Ringo Starr in Montreal actually."

