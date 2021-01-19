Former WWE Writer recalls how Hardcore legend Terry Funk was used to rib Jim Cornette [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has described how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon used Terry Funk as part of a rib on then-WWE Creative Jim Cornette back in 1998.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of SK Wrestling's Off the SKript, Russo described how Cornette had been wanting to bring Terry Funk into WWE (then WWF) for a long time, and how one of the ideas he presented to Vince McMahon eneded up backfiring spectacularly.

"So, bro, during those sessions with the three of us, Cornette pitched some kind of an angle where somebody is ringside in a box for weeks. And Jim is telling Vince, this is Jim’s exact quote: “Oh come on Vince! You know that anybody who comes out of a box is over!” And, bro, Vince is looking at me like… So, to make a long story short, guess who Vince McMahon put in a box? Terry Funk! So Cornette was pushing the guy should be in a box, basically Vince was like, this is freakin’ ridiculous. Jim was pushing for Terry Funk to come into the WWE. So Vince… Ok, we’ll just bring Terry Funk in and we’ll just put him in a box. Call him Chainsaw Charlie just so he could chainsaw himself out of the box! Unfortunately for Terry, it was a 100% rib on Jim Cornette." Said Russo.

Terry Funk was brought up in the conversation on the topic of the 1998 Royal Rumble, where Funk would enter as his newly-discovered alter ego Chainsaw Charlie. However, this new and wacky persona would last only a short while and Funk would begin wrestling as himself again soon after.

Terry Funk is widely considered to be an all-time great

Terry Funk's career has spanned over 50 years

If you've been a wrestling fan for any length of time, you'll have at the very least heard the name Terry Funk at some point.

Widely considered to be an all-time great, Funk has wrestled in numerous promotions, countries and decades across his illustrious career. His wrestling exploits have seen him compete in the NWA, All Japan Pro Wrestling, ECW, WCW, WWF (Now WWE) and many more.

While the character of Chainsaw Charlie may not have done anything to enhance Funk's already impeccable resume, by this point, Funk had already proven he belongs amongst the very best in the business.

You can watch the full clip between Dr Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo here:

