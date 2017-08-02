WWE News: 73-year-old Terry Funk to wrestle again

The Hardcore Legend Terry Funk is still handing out beatings at 73.

Terry Funk proving age is just a number!

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore legend Terry Funk is getting back in the ring for at least one more match. He will compete at an independent event in September of this year.

In case you didn't know...

Terry Funk is considered by many to be the greatest Hardcore Wrestler of all time. He became well known during the territory days, when he competed for a number of NWA regional affiliates, winning championships almost everywhere he went.

Funk was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2009. That also happened to be the same year he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

It was recently announced that Terry Funk will be competing at an independent event in September, for Big Time Wrestling. Terry is being advertised to be a part of a 6-man tag team match where he will team up with fellow WWE Hall of Famer's The Rock n' Roll Express, as they battle Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Brian Gilbert, and Brian Christopher.

The match is being billed as "Rock, Funk n' Roll vs. The King's Memphis Mafia."

What's next?

This event will take place at The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, September 23rd, at 7:30 pm EST. Also scheduled to appear will be Kevin Nash, Gangrel, Billy Gunn, Magnum TA, Sgt. Slaughter and Jimmy Valiant, just to name a few.

For more information regarding tickets, or other upcoming events, visit Big Time Wrestling at btwtickets.com.

Authors take

Terry Funk is an icon in the world of professional wrestling and somehow, despite the hell he has put his body through over the years, he always finds a way to climb into a ring and compete with guys a fraction of his age. There's just something special about a legend who turned 73 years old a month ago but still has it in him to go out and entertain the wrestling fans.

Personally, if I lived within driving distance of Spartanburg, I would be at this event without question. I strongly recommend anyone who lives near that area to go out and support Terry Funk and the guys at Big Time Wrestling.

