4 Possible finishes for AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura at Money In The Bank

Will AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura finally get a definitive finish at Money in the Bank?

Liam Hoofe ANALYST 13 Jun 2018

Who will be the last man standing at Money in the Bank?

One year ago, at Money In The Bank 2017, the internet exploded when Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles had a brief staredown in the middle of the men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Fans who had followed both men's careers couldn't believe that the prospect of seeing AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE ring stood a very realistic chance of happening.

The two men had torn the house down when Shinsuke Nakamura defeated AJ Styles for the IGWP Intercontinental Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 10, and fans were desperate to see them share a ring again.

That wish was granted at WrestleMania 34 this year, and sadly, the two men couldn't deliver a match of the same calibre.

Many wrote that off as bad booking on the WWE's part, and a tired crowd in New Orleans, but the two men continued to disappoint at the next two major WWE shows, The Greatest Royal Rumble, and Backlash.

Generally speaking, the matches between the two men in the WWE have been far from bad, they have just failed to deliver on the hype from the fans or live up to their NJPW encounter.

The two men will meet once again at this Sunday's Money In The Bank, with the addition of a Last Man Standing stipulation.

If the gimmick is utilized correctly, the two men could finally deliver in Chicago this weekend, but the hype has died down considerably since their first encounter in April.

The two men's last two encounters have had screwy finishes, but this Sunday's gimmick should mean that we finally get to see the ending we all deserve. Let's take a look at four possible ways things could end at Money In The Bank.

#1: AJ Styles Retains

Can AJ finally draw a line under this feud at Money in the Bank?

AJ Styles has now held the WWE title since November, and there is an argument to be made that he should hold the belt until at least SummerSlam.

Styles has made the belt feel important again following Jinder Mahal's disastrous reign, and the prospect of Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles, or Daniel Bryan Vs AJ Styles at SummerSlam is a mouthwatering one.

Having AJ defeat Shinsuke clean at Money In The Bank would draw a line under a feud which has failed to live up to expectations, and would allow Styles to move onto a new opponent.

As for Shinsuke, this would be his sixth failed attempt at winning the title, including his defeats to Jinder Mahal last year, and it would be difficult to imagine the King of Strong Style bouncing back from that.