Four Potential Partners for Daniel Bryan against The Bludgeon Brothers

Who will Bryan recruit to help him exact revenge on The Bludgeon Brothers?

The Bludgeon Brothers attacked Daniel Bryan on this week's SmackDown

Daniel Bryan's story took a surprising twist this week when he was attacked by the SmackDown tag-team champions, The Bludgeon Brothers, during a gauntlet match to decide the new number 1 contender for AJ Style's WWE title.

There are many theories as to why the WWE decided to do this. One train of thought is that The Bludgeon Brothers were hired by The Miz to take Bryan out, but given that they had another interaction just before the match, this seems unlikely.

What seems more likely is that the original plan was for Big Cass to come out and attack Bryan during the match but the WWE had to change plans late on when Cass was released from his contract on Monday.

Regardless of why it happened, it makes sense that Bryan will meet The Bludgeons in the ring at Extreme Rules and if that is the case, he will need a tag team partner to help him out.

Taking a look at the SmackDown roster, and taking into account projected matches for Extreme Rules, there really aren't that many options for Bryan to choose from, so let's take a look at four superstars who could team up with Daniel Bryan against The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules.

#1 Tye Dillinger

Dillinger is one of few babyfaces available for Bryan on SmackDown

If Bryan is going to choose his own partner, then the SmackDown roster really has few potential allies for him. It stands to reason that he would choose a fellow babyface, and the SmackDown mid-card is fairly thin on the ground in that department.

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton are the brand's other top babyfaces currently not on the card, but Jeff is likely to be defending his US title, and Orton is currently out injured.

That leaves Tye Dillinger as Bryan's only real option. The perfect 10 has never been given a break on the main WWE roster and forming a team with Bryan to take down The Bludgeon Brothers would definitely help elevate the former NXT star.