×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Four Reasons Why Seth Rollins Must Lose To Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 35

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.86K   //    18 Mar 2019, 11:01 IST

Let's be honest here. Brock Lesnar has to win at WrestleMania 35!
Let's be honest here. Brock Lesnar has to win at WrestleMania 35!

Whether The WWE Universe likes it or not, Brock Lesnar retaining The Universal title at WrestleMania 35 is best for business. Of course, fans are going to chime in about Lesnar being a part-time champion and how he doesn't even respect the belt he currently holds, but they can't deny the monumental benefits that having Lesnar as champion yields.

Again, this doesn't mean it will be a popular decision among fans by any means, especially since it will likely mean more of the same, but the company absolutely needs Lesnar as the champion for the foreseeable future. Beyond that, they need the mainstream attention that having Lesnar as champion holds.

With that being said and WrestleMania 35 right around the corner, here are four reasons why Brock Lesnar will retain The Universal title at this year's show of shows. As always be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us who you think should win The Universal title at WrestleMania 35.

#4 Rollins winning isn't believable

Can Seth Rollins slay The Beast at WrestleMania 35?
Can Seth Rollins slay The Beast at WrestleMania 35?

Let's be honest here.

Seth Rollins somehow overcoming Brock Lesnar's heelish onslaught and slaying the beast at WrestleMania 35 isn't at all believable and will do more to hurt Lesnar than to help Rollins. In fact, Rollins is in that rare position right now that he could probably come up short against the beast and still gain massive respect from The WWE Universe in the process.

In the end, Rollins just isn't the right size to make a win over Lesnar even look remotely believable. Beyond that, it will take a level of cartoonish booking that won't feel organic to The WWE Universe and won't really get Rollins's title reign off to the start that it needs.


1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins WWE Points To Note
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible reasons why Seth Rollins could lose against Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins can't afford to lose to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins should conquer Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE must allow Seth Rollins to defeat Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Why Seth Rollins could lose at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins speaks about potentially facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reason why Seth Rollins should dethrone Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar is the perfect Wrestlemania 35 main event   
RELATED STORY
3 possible finishes to Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us