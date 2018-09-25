4 tag-teams that will probably break up before the end of 2018

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 707 // 25 Sep 2018, 13:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Dean Ambrose going to turn on his Shield team-mates?

Over the past two or three months, the WWE has put a renewed focus on tag-team wrestling, especially on Raw.

The Raw main-event scene is currently being dominated by two stables, and the company is doing their best to build up other tag-team and stable acts in the mid-card.

Using tag-team wrestling to tell a story has always been an effective tool because as every wrestling fan knows, tag-teams don't last forever, and a feud between the members is inevitable at some point down the line.

This past week on Raw, the WWE teased a split in The Shield, and also planted the seeds for a split between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. On SmackDown, we recently saw Aiden English turn on his partner, Rusev, bringing an end to the popular Rusev Day tag-team.

With the WWE's renewed focus on tag-team wrestling, let's take a look at four teams who are likely to break up before the end of 2018.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#4: Titus Worldwide

Dana Brooke has already left Titus Worldwide, will Apollo Crews soon follow her?

Titus Worldwide have been floating around in no-man's land ever since the group were formed.

Their most notable contribution, outside of Titus falling over and providing wrestling fans a moment that they will cherish for a lifetime, was a brief feud for with The Bar in 2017 which saw them pick up several victories over the then Raw tag-team champions.

Titus Worldwide have spent the majority of 2018 putting over other tag-teams and occasionally picking up lucky victories in singles matches.

The group has gone as far as it is going to go in the WWE,and it's time for a change, especially for Apollo Crews.

Crews arrived on the main roster with such promise and he has never been allowed to show the WWE universe what he is capable of.

The WWE has been teasing this break-up on television in recent weeks, and having Crews finally break away from Titus and become his own star could do him the world of good. Crews could easily be a babyface mid-carder feuding with the likes of Elias and Baron Corbin, instead of being jobbed out to The Authors of Pain every other week.

1 / 4 NEXT