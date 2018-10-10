×
4 tag-teams the WWE could reunite 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
639   //    10 Oct 2018, 22:17 IST

The recent Shield reunion has been a big success
Tag-team reunions are currently in vogue in the WWE. Over the last few months, we have seen Team Hell No, The Shield, The Brothers of Destruction, and DX all reunite for the sake of nostalgia, and all of those reunions have also managed to provide a significant amount of momentum for the superstars involved.

Groups might reunite for various reasons. The first, and perhaps most obvious, is for nostalgia, with the WWE audience always keen to see old faces sharing the ring again, but another reason is to help a performer reconnect with a WWE audience. Sometimes, the WWE might break up a tag-team too early, and not allow it to run its course, which, of course, leaves the WWE universe wanting more.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four other tag-teams or stables the WWE could reunite in the coming months.

#4 The Wyatt Family

Bray Wyatt has always excelled when he been partnered with Harper and Rowan
Since breaking up as a result of the superstar shake-up in 2017, The Wyatt Family have not really had much luck.

Bray Wyatt's move to Raw didn't turn out as planned, with the former WWE champion fail to capitalise on the momentum built from his feud with Randy Orton and quickly becoming a mid-card act on Monday nights. His brief run with Matt Hardy showed signs of promise, but WWE creative soon ran out of ideas for the duo.

As for Harper and Rowan, the group found some success as The Bludgeon Brothers, winning the SmackDown tag-team titles before dropping them this Summer when Rowan picked up an injury.

All three members of the group are not on TV at the moment, and while Rowan is currently carrying an injury that will keep him off TV for some time, the company could still reunite Wyatt and Harper when they make their returns to television.

All three men, especially Wyatt, have prospered when they have been members of The Wyatt Family and despite the WWE's insistence on separating them, a reunion would probably be the best thing for all three men.



