Former WWE Superstar Darren Young, who goes by his real name Fred Rosser in pro wrestling, recently spoke about his stint in WWE NXT. Young, a former Tag Team champion in WWE, did not speak highly of his run in NXT.

Rosser signed a contract with WWE in 2009 and was a part of the original NXT show where CM Punk was his mentor. He was then a part of The Nexus faction, before returning once again to NXT. It was in NXT where he formed a tag team partnership with Titus O'Neil, called The Prime Time Players.

In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Rosser said that he "hated" being on NXT and that he had "nightmares" in the NXT ring.

“I say all the time in every interview I do and I get I asked this question, I say, I hated it. I hated it. I hated it. I hate it with a passion because if I wanted to do American Gladiators or American Ninja Warrior or any type of obstacle type course game, I would have done that. But when you get put into a position where you go from wrestling to like juggling and all types of crazy stuff and you fail at it, then, you know, the fans, the WWE Universe, aren't going to really take you seriously. So it was very tough for me. So I would literally have nightmares every time those yellow ropes will get turned on and tightened up for the show," said Rosser.

Rosser recently revealed that NXT supremo Triple H told him not to use the Crossface Chicken Wing as The Game thought it was a dangerous move. In another interview Rosser said that he spoke to AEW twice about joining them recently, but was rejected.

Darren Young in WWE

Darren Young debuted in 2010 on the main roster, was a part of Nexus, before being moved to NXT. After the formation of The Prime Time Players, the duo were called up to the main roster and they won the WWE Tag Team Championship once.

The Prime Time Players

Young was released by WWE in 2017 and he has wrestled in independent promotions as well as NJPW.