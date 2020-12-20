WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is known to be a hard taskmaster, often wanting the best from his employees, some of which could be unreasonable. Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young in WWE, recently opened up about Nexus in WWE.

Nexus made an impactful debut in WWE a decade ago, interfering in a match between John Cena and CM Punk and attacking many in the ring and outside it. The faction lasted just a year, and some of the members in the faction went on to have a solid career in WWE.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Rosser said that Vince McMahon spoke to the members of Nexus and he believes that they would have been fired if they didn't succeed.

"It was something that we all needed to deliver. You know, we were doing the first season of it of NXT and then we were in Miami, Florida, and we were brought into this office and we were told by Vince McMahon and the higher-ups that we were going to be doing this and we definitely had to deliver or if we didn't we would have been fired. And it was a moment that I'll never forget because it's in the history books of us causing a complete havoc, and you know, you'll have guys like Chris Jericho and Edge, and I agree with them that Nexus should have dominated team WWE, but you know maybe WWE learn from that lesson and handling us when they started handling The Shield," said Rosser.

You’re either Nexus or against us 🟡⚫️



10 years since @StuBennett and his group caused carnage on Monday Night RAW.



Instant impact. pic.twitter.com/HDRKUmgsjm — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 7, 2020

Rosser said that Vince McMahon and WWE may have learnt something from Nexus' stint in WWE, as they made The Shield - the faction of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins - "a dominant force" in WWE. He also said that he learned a lot from the "incredible talent in WWE".

Nexus in WWE

Nexus came into WWE with a bang as they interrupted a key match between two heavy-hitters in the company, but their run tailed off quite quickly. One of the big positives from that group would be the introduction of Daniel Bryan to the company, who became a key player in WWE for a few years.