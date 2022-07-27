"She will assassinate you bro" - Ex-WWE Writer warns current talent about Stephanie McMahon's management style

Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently gave his opinion on Stephanie McMahon's way of managing.

Last week, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, which lead to Stephanie and Nick Khan to become the new co-CEOs of the company.

Speaking on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, the actor turned WWE writer claimed that Steph would do anything to protect what her father had created.

"With Stephanie, if she senses any threat to the kingdom her father built, I’m not playing dude, Shane’s not the one. Stephanie is a stone killer. She’s a werewolf, but not just twice a month. She could summon that power as soon as the sun goes down, and without you knowing, she will assassinate you bro. She is a stone killer, someone who should be regarded and at times feared, but always respected." H/T Wrestling Headlines

Along with Stephanie and Nick Khan taking on new roles, McMahon's husband, Triple H, will also become the new head of WWE's creative department.

Current Champion on Stephanie McMahon becoming CEO

With the news that the 45 year old is set to take over her father's business, many have had their say in the story.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan gave her thoughts about having a woman at the top of the WWE corporate ladder.

"Of course,” Morgan said when asked if Stephanie McMahon can take women’s wrestling to the next level. “I feel like over the last couple of years, through the women’s evolution and revolution, women’s wrestling has advanced so much in general. We’re main-eventing, we’re on pay-per-views, we’re doing things that were only meant for the boys." H/T Sportskeeda

Last Friday, Stephanie opened SmackDown as she asked the WWE Universe to thank her father for all that he has done for them over the years.

Do you see WWE changing under the management of Stephanie McMahon? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

