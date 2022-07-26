Liv Morgan on one thing Stephanie McMahon might do as WWE's new co-CEO (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan has given her thoughts on the impact Stephanie McMahon has had on women’s wrestling in WWE.

McMahon has been at the forefront of several important announcements and moments involving female superstars in recent years. Last week, she was named WWE’s new Chairwoman and co-CEO after her father Vince McMahon retired amid misconduct accusations.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Morgan predicted that women’s wrestling will only get better under her new boss.

“Of course,” Morgan said when asked if Stephanie McMahon can take women’s wrestling to the next level. “I feel like over the last couple of years, through the women’s evolution and revolution, women’s wrestling has advanced so much in general. We’re main-eventing, we’re on pay-per-views, we’re doing things that were only meant for the boys.” [6:27-6:44]

Liv Morgan is proud of WWE’s women’s division

Women’s wrestling is arguably more popular now than any other period in history. The upcoming SummerSlam event is due to feature two high-profile female title matches: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey.

Morgan, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, is thankful that she is part of such a game-changing time in the wrestling industry.

“We’re showing that we can not only hang in there but have the best matches of the night or on the whole entire card,” Morgan added. “So, I think women’s wrestling is always going to continue to evolve, especially within WWE, and I’m grateful to be a part of that.” [6:44-7:00]

