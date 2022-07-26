Liv Morgan advises Theory ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan has offered some words of wisdom to Theory about how to successfully cash in a WWE Money in the Bank contract.

Morgan and Theory won the women’s and men’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, respectively, earlier this month to earn guaranteed world title opportunities. Later that night, the former Riott Squad member cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Theory has repeatedly teased that he could interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam this weekend. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Morgan advised the 24-year-old to wait for the right moment before cashing in.

“Yeah, I mean when I won my contract I told myself that I would cash in when the time felt right. And so when I’m watching Ronda and Natalya I didn’t expect to cash in, but I just felt like in my body this moment is right, this is the time. I would just tell him to follow your instincts. Do it when you feel like the time is right. When you get that overwhelming feeling in your body to go, just go.” [2:21-2:52]

In the video above, Liv Morgan also discusses the possibility of forming a new tag team with a fellow title holder.

Liv Morgan has high hopes for her WWE future

The Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks) used to dominate the majority of female WWE storylines. However, the likes of Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan have stepped up in recent years to be viewed on the same level as the ground-breaking quartet.

Moving forward, the SmackDown Women’s Champion wants even more new stars to fulfill their potential in WWE.

“I hope so, I really do hope so,” Morgan said when asked about being included in WWE’s wave of new stars. “I read something on the internet a couple of days ago, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but it was a fact that I am the first WWE Superstar over the last four years to win this SmackDown Women’s Championship that wasn’t a Four Horsewoman or Ronda [or Belair].” [3:13-3:34]

Liv Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey in one of the biggest matches of her career at SummerSlam. If she retains, the fan-favorite hopes to cross paths with several other female stars in future title matches.

“One, I think that’s unbelievable and I’m so proud to have it have been me,” Morgan added. “But I hope that that’s something that can continue, to have newer talent fight for these opportunities, because we have such an incredible women’s roster and I want to defend my championship against anyone that wants to fight for it. So, I hope that this is the start of just highlighting and featuring more talent.” [3:36-4:03]

Do you think Liv Morgan will retain her title against Ronda Rousey? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

