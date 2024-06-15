Fresh opponent, surprise character turn? - 4 things WWE subtly told us after Cody Rhodes beat AJ Styles during Clash at the Castle

Cody Rhodes prevailed once again over AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle: Scotland in front of a vibrant crowd. The American Nightmare is proving himself to be a fighting, resilient, and credible champion.

Styles brought the fight to Rhodes in Glasgow, Scotland. The Phenomenal One handcuffed his opponent and brutally assaulted him with every weapon in sight. Upon countering a Phenomenal Forearm with a chair shot to the face, The American Nightmare regained control.

It was a superb effort, and the crowd relished his victory. However, the immediate aftermath of the opening match of the premium live event still has fans talking. Solo Sikoa appeared on the ramp as Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attacked the exhausted champion.

The assault was short-lived as Randy Orton and Kevin Owens ran out to make the save and send The Bloodline into retreat. The post-match segment was a five-minute treat, but it had subtle takeaways with some major implications possible.

#4. Solo Sikoa could be Cody Rhodes' next challenger

A few weeks ago, Solo Sikoa casually told Paul Heyman that he had Cody Rhodes under check without The American Nightmare's knowledge of the situation. At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Sikoa finally made his move.

Rhodes was soaking in the adulation on the entrance ramp before Sikoa appeared behind The American Nightmare. An intense staredown ensued which was interrupted by Haku's sons. A massive brawl erupted that ended with The Bloodline retreating.

Despite the plan backfiring, Sikoa succeeded in putting a target on the champion's back. The Undisputed WWE Champion will now be on the lookout for The Bloodline as he prepares himself to deal with The Street Champion.

#3. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens may be functioning as a team

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens don't have many allies considering their treacherous past. However, they seem to have clicked together as a single unit.

Last night, Orton returned to save The Prizefighter from another three-on-one assault from The Bloodline. Upon the reunion, the two affirmed their friendship and hatred for the villainous faction.

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, they ran down to save Cody Rhodes from The Bloodline. This was a clear indication that they were working as a team for the foreseeable future with the sole purpose of taking down Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

#2. The Mama Rhodes story with The Rock may not be finished yet

Mama Rhodes, also known as Michelle, was in the front row to cheer on her son, Cody Rhodes, much like she did at WrestleMania XL. As expected, Michelle was an important part of the match.

Not only did the commentators give extra attention to her presence, but AJ Styles spent much time gloating over the damage he inflicted on her son. Eventually, Mama Rhodes had heard enough of Styles' insults and repeatedly slapped The Phenomenal One.

The interactions were a subtle throwback to Michelle's involvement in The Rock-Cody Rhodes saga. Since The Final Boss isn't done with The American Nightmare, we can assume that Mama Rhodes will again come across The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

#1. Cody Rhodes could slowly be turning heel

The finish to Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles felt a little flat. The American Nightmare had handcuffed his opponent to the top rope and he brought out the steel steps to assault The Phenomenal One.

As Rhodes approached Styles, the terrified challenger uttered "I quit" to save himself. The champion looked confused for a while, but he later attacked his rival with the steel steps after the final bell rang.

Since Rhodes had won the match, the post-match assault was unnecessary. This was the champion adding insult to injury, which isn't logical for someone who intended to be a natural babyface. Thus, The American Nightmare gave us reason to believe that he could be turning to the dark side.