From MMA to WWE: Lola Vice is ready to shine under the bright lights of the main roster

Lola Vice made her highly anticipated WWE debut on the January 27, 2023 episode of NXT Level Up, where she locked horns with Dani Palmer in a singles match. Unfortunately, Vice got pinned by Palmer, allowing the latter to secure her first career victory in the Stamford-based promotion. That said, the accomplished MMA fighter didn't allow that to stop her growth, and she has proven to be a workhorse in the women's division since then.

Vice started her career in combat sports in Bellator MMA. She faced the likes of Colby Fletcher, Larkyn Dasch, Tara Graff, Hannah Guy, and Taylor Turner and had a record of only one loss. However, her career in cage fighting was short-lived, and she soon signed with WWE, where she has been featured on NXT.

The 26-year-old has shot to stardom in NXT ever since her debut. Even though Vice has yet to secure a title on the show, the star has constantly impressed the WWE Universe with her standout in-ring performances. She undoubtedly has the charisma and potential to be a success on the main roster.

Interestingly, the NXT star could be called up to the main roster by Triple H and his creative team. Vice would be a natural replacement for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler due to her similar background in MMA.

However, the above angle is mere speculation, and fans will have to wait to see if Lola Vice gets called up to either RAW or SmackDown by Triple H.

WWE to have Lola Vice added to the SmackDown main roster to challenge Giulia at Evolution 2?

One of the ways Triple H and his creative team may introduce Lola Vice to the main roster could be by moving her to SmackDown and possibly having her challenge Giulia for the Women's United States Championship at Evolution 2 on July 13.

The latest episode of the blue brand saw a major title change as Beautiful Madness captured the Women's United States Championship from Zelina Vega. Having Vice move to the Friday show in the lead-up to Evolution 2 could open up the door for a blockbuster match at the all-women's premium live event. The WWE Universe would want to see the two workhorses clash against each other, and this could bring more viewers to the show.

However, this angle remains pure speculation, and only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

