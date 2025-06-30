When is WWE Evolution 2025? Date, time, location, match card & more

WWE Evolution is making a return for its second iteration after seven long years. The all-women’s premium live event already has the fans talking, especially with the company’s big pool of star talent in the women’s division. Read on to learn about the date, time, location, match card, and everything else about the event.

Ad

WWE Evolution 2025 will take place on July 13, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena. The PLE will take place just a day after July’s edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show will go live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. To catch the action, fans based in the US will need to tune into Peacock. Fans outside the US will be able to stream the show on Netflix.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The match card of WWE Evolution 2025 is still in the making, and the company has two weeks to confirm the bouts in the PLE. This includes two episodes of RAW, SmackDown, as well as NXT. Interestingly, the first official match for Evolution 2 has already been announced, and Jacy Jayne will be defending the NXT Women’s Championship in Atlanta against Jordynne Grace.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

It remains to be seen if the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be on the line at Evolution. Notably, Liv Morgan is out with a shoulder injury and will be off active programming for several months. This leaves Raquel Rodriguez alone with the tag titles, and General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are already talking about making her vacate the gold.

Ad

Interestingly, Rodriguez has an out in the situation, but will have to get a tag team partner to defend the titles alongside her. Right now, Roxanne Perez is the most likely candidate to become her partner, since she is already an unofficial member of The Judgment Day. Moreover, she has also proved her loyalty to Big Mami Cool on last week’s episode of RAW and Night of Champions.

Potential match card for WWE Evolution 2025

Ad

Women’s Tag Team Championship

If Roxanne Perez does fill in for Liv Morgan, The Judgment Day could defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship against a few teams. The first one could be the newly formed union of Michin and B-Fab from SmackDown. The duo has already declared their intentions to go for the tag titles.

Aside from them, Maxxine Dupri and Natalya from RAW could also step up to challenge Rodriguez and Perez. Lastly, WWE could also pair up Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, who have been going back and forth with the possibility of an alliance for some weeks now. While Nikki Bella has already made her return, if Brie Bella also makes a comeback, then The Bella Twins could also face The Judgment Day duo for the tag titles.

Ad

Women’s World Championship

IYO SKY doesn’t have a challenger right now. However, Asuka has ended her year-long hiatus and recently lost the Queen of the Ring Tournament final at Night of Champions. Ahead of NOC, there was a backstage segment on RAW where The Empress of Tomorrow gave SKY the cold shoulder when the latter congratulated her on becoming a QOTR finalist.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Genius of the SKY already has a title defense win against her former ally, when she defended the WWE Women’s Championship on a SmackDown episode in September 2023. Thus, the 43-year-old could set up a feud and challenge her compatriot once again, this time, for the Women’s World Championship.

Rhea Ripley is also on the hunt for SKY’s title. The Eradicator had lost the gold to the reigning champ in a March 2025 episode of RAW. Mami has been desperate to win the belt back ever since, and had almost turned heel on the Road to WrestleMania 41. While she has good ties with the Damage CTRL star now, she has already voiced her intentions to compete for the gold.

Ad

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton will put the WWE Women’s Championship on the line at the 2025 SummerSlam against Jade Cargill. Since she recently defeated Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match, Tiffy could issue an open challenge for her title at Evolution.

The Stamford-based promotion already has a stacked women’s roster, and Chelsea Green could potentially answer this call. According to speculation, however, the company’s former star Paige could also return at Evolution. If the former two-time Divas Champion makes a comeback, she may look forward to challenging Tiffy for her title.

Ad

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

This one is pretty straightforward since the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, is currently feuding with Bayley. The Role Model had already received a title shot on last week’s episode of RAW, but Lyra Valkyria cost her the match when she attacked The Man.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since the former Damage CTRL leader lost by DQ, she may receive another title shot at Evolution. There is also a chance that WWE may try to add Valkyria to the equation as well, and turn the Women’s IC Title match into a Triple Threat encounter. While this will add another challenger, it will do away with the disqualification rules.

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Giulia dethroned Zelina Vega on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions. Now, the Japanese superstar needs a few good title defense matches to establish herself as the champ and plant her feet properly. Unless the company sets her up in a feud with a new star, Zelina Vega could fight The Beautiful Madness in a rematch for the title.

Ad

The LWO member’s run as the Women’s US Champ ended at a short 63 days. Thus, she would be determined to take her title back from Giulia. It should be noted that the reigning women’s US Champ has already pinned Vega twice. She made her debut on SmackDown when she pinned her for the first time and won the belt the second time.

It would be interesting to see what the final match card of Evolution 2025 would look like.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!