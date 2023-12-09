From predator to prey: 5 multi-generation WWE stars who could take out Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the few third-generation superstars in WWE. The Viper has achieved the status of a locker room leader due to him being active in the Stamford-based promotion for the past 20 years. There is no denying that he is a huge asset to the company and the new generation of performers.

With that being said, not everyone (from kayfabe perspective) is a fan of Randy Orton. Dominik Mysterio, for instance, tried to put him away on WWE RAW last Monday. The Bloodline has its own issues with The Legend Killer.

Let’s take a look at the five multi-generation WWE stars who could take out Randy Orton.

#5. Dominik Mysterio was The Viper's comeback match on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is arguably the most hated man in WWE right now. The Judgment Day member is routinely seen disrespecting the legends of the business. He has had his issues with the former WWE Superstar Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, in the past as well.

Dominik was the first recipient of the RKO from Randy Orton in 18 months. He took the move at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He also lost to Orton in their main event match on the following episode of RAW. Their feud seems to be far from over.

#4. Jimmy Uso is feuding with top babyfaces on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso and Randy Orton have known each other for a long time. They were once on the same side against The Shield. Fast forward to 2022 and The Bloodline was busy putting RK-Bro on the shelf with a vicious assault.

The Viper signed with SmackDown because he wanted to exact revenge on The Bloodline. Orton stood victorious over the Samoan faction during their latest interaction. He may have to be cautious because Jimmy clearly is not done with him.

#3. Solo Sikoa has been heavily protected thus far

Solo Sikoa is another multi-generation wrestler on this list who continues to prove his mettle inside the squared circle. The Enforcer of The Bloodline is a force to be reckoned with. He has put away John Cena and other big names in the past as well.

The former NXT North American Champion is currently feuding with Randy Orton on SmackDown. He and Jimmy Uso lost to the team of Orton and LA Knight on the latest episode of the blue brand. It seems we might get a singles match between Sikoa and Orton in the near future.

#2. Roman Reigns has a long history with Randy Orton

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton have been feuding on and off since 2013. The Viper was The Big Dog’s first major singles opponent in 2014. Reigns famously defeated Orton in their only singles meeting at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event nearly a decade ago.

Reigns was also responsible for costing Orton 18 months of his career. There is no denying that Orton’s end goal is to get Roman Reigns one-on-one inside the squared circle. However, Reigns put him on the shelf once and he may very well do it again.

#1. Bron Breakker is expected to make his main roster return soon

Bron Breakker made his NXT TV debut with a quick win over LA Knight. The son of the WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner had rocket strapped to him as he captured the NXT Championship in short time. He also remained as the face of NXT for well over two years.

Breakker is set to be in action at NXT Deadline, where he will be part of the Iron Survivor Challenge. The second-generation star can potentially arrive on the main roster full time after the event. Given Orton’s history with Breakker’s uncle, Scott Steiner, the two could have a solid feud.

Which superstar on this list do you think should feud with Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section below.

