From The GFW/Impact Rumor Mill: Matt Sydal suffers a serious injury at latest GFW tapings

GFW Star Matt Sydal injured?

Matt Sydal could be off of GFW/Impact for a while

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Matt Sydal suffered a very serious injury at the most recent GFW Impact tapings. Reports suggest that Sydal dislocated his shoulder during his tag team match with X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and GFW World Champion Alberto El Patron against Trevor Lee, Low Ki and Bobby Lashley.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Sydal has been a top name in Indie wrestling and even had a successful run in WWE since his ECW debut in 2008. He then went on to perform in RAW against the likes of Randy Orton and The Miz. He now performs under GFW/Impact Wrestling among other independent shows.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer reported that Matt Sydal was injured at the latest GFW/Impact Tapings. The rumour is that Sydal dislocated his shoulder during the match involving him, Sonjay Dutt and Alberto El Patron against Trevor Lee, Low Ki and Bobby Lashley. It was apparently the last match of the tapings and no further details have been announced by GFW at this time.

What's next?

Sydal was scheduled for an appearance at a UK Indie show in a match against Ricochet but if the reports are true, he will definitely be pulled from the card.

Author's take

Dislocating a shoulder during a match is probably one of the worst things that can go wrong during a wrestling match, as we've seen many times before especially after Finn Balor's injury at the last SummerSlam. If the reports have any truth to them, Sydal should be out of the ring for a while, depending on the seriousness of the injury.