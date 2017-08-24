From the GFW/Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Low Ki reportedly parts ways with GFW

Low Ki has parted ways with GFW according to rumors.

Is Low Ki gone from GFW?

What’s the story?

PWInsider is reporting that Low Ki is no longer working with Global Force Wrestling. The report suggests that the former X-Division champion left the company over the course of this week’s Impact episode tapings.

In case you did not know…

Low Ki has been an active performer in the professional wrestling business since 1998. His most notable run came in Impact Wrestling where he had four separate spells. His latest spell with the company started in 2017 and it saw him win the X-Division championship for the fifth time as well. Low Ki also made news when he joined the long-running faction LAX recently.

The heart of the matter

The report from PWInsider suggests that Low Ki is gone from GFW. The exact reason for his departure, however, is not clear.

One account suggests that it was a financial dispute that led to the incident. Meanwhile, another source noted that Low Ki was not happy with the creative direction that GFW had planned for him. He apparently wanted to be in the GFW World Championship scene but the company had no plans of doing so.

Contrasting to all these, there are also reports that suggest Low Ki made the decision to leave GFW himself. One of the GFW sources also termed the release of Low Ki as ‘Amicable’.

What’s next?

Low Ki was reportedly scheduled to face Alberto El Patron at Destination X. The suspension of Alberto, however, forced GFW to change the plans. The five-time X-division champion will appear on the Gauntlet for Gold Match on the upcoming episode of Impact Wrestling.

The promotion is yet to release a statement on the issue and once they do, the confusion will be cleared.

Author’s take

If the rumour is indeed true, it would be a big blow for GFW. Low Ki is a veteran in the business and he has been one of the pioneers of the X-Division. Losing him ahead of the upcoming major pay-per-views will be hard to handle for the GFW creative team.

