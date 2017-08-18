GFW News: Big Name returns to the promotion after 8 years

Jim Cornette made a huge return to GFW at the promotion's Destination X show tapings. The wrestling veteran interrupted Bruce Prichard, who was contemplating on putting the GFW title back on Bobby Lashley's waist before the former ECW Champion's music hit and out came Cornette instead.

Sadly for Prichard, Cornette received a call and was informed that Prichard had been fired and he was now handed the task of getting the company back on track. Cornette then went on to make a big announcement.

Scoop #7: Instead of Lashley, Jim Cornette comes out pic.twitter.com/C8H6EkZZap — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 17, 2017

Scoop #9: Jim Cornette says things are about to change in Global Force, guys have to fight for the belt pic.twitter.com/ZyuhlxOziZ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 17, 2017

Jim Cornette just Fired Bruce Prichard. He is being escorted out. pic.twitter.com/b7Ny1OghxK — Sir Owen Disney (@SirOwenDisney) August 17, 2017

Cornette, who is regarded as one of the most honest and vibrant personalities in pro wrestling and has stayed relevant for his no-holds barred shoots, boasts of a 35-year career in the business.

The manager, creative team member, and former commentator has worked for every wrestling promotion under the sun, be it the now defunct Mid-South Wrestling, WCW, Continental Wrestling Association or the currently active WWE, TNA, ROH (where he was the commissioner).

He even owned his own promotion called Smokey Mountain Wrestling, a promotion that thrived back in the territory days.

He worked for TNA back in 2006 and was released in 2009 due to creative differences with his bitter rival Vince Russo. Cornette recently returned to the WWE to induct The Rock n' Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former creative head made a big announcement regarding the vacant Unified GFW World Championship. He revealed that there would be a 20-man Gauntlet match to crown the next Champion next week and added that Low-Ki would be the 20th man to enter.

The arrival of the controversial veteran should give the promotion a much-needed boost as they look to get back to their glory days.

As for Prichard, it seems he will pull the strings backstage in some creative capacity.

Cornette's know-how of the business, a wealth of experience and his impeccable microphone skills is exactly what GFW needs in their rebuilding phase.

With like-minded individuals (read old school) in Bruce Prichard and Dutch Mantell behind the scenes in GFW, Cornette should not find it tough to transition smoothly into his new on-air authority role.

All the controversy apart, the former WWE manager is a great addition to GFW programming.