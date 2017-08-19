GFW: Bobby Lashley quits wrestling to focus on MMA

Have we seen the last of Walking Armageddon in the wrestling ring?

19 Aug 2017

Right now, we don't know if it's a work or shoot!

*The following contains spoilers from the latest GFW tapings*

The underlying theme through Destination X was whether Lashley will remain associated with GFW or if he will move on to the world of MMA, to pursue his other love. Members of American Top Team, Lashley's MMA team, were also in attendance at the show, and even got into an altercation with the referee.

In the GFW spoilers reported via Wrestling Inc., it appears that Lashley has chosen to follow his MMA dreams and make his mark there! While it could be part of the storyline, it could also be the result of GFW using a real life situation to create a storyline.

Jeremy Borash announced that Lashley would be quitting professional wrestling to pursue mixed martial arts and even urged the audience to chant 'quitter'. Lashley asked for a final confrontation with Moose, who delivered a cheap shot to him. This resulted in a brawl breaking out between American Top Team and Moose, in which the former stood tall at the very end.

It remains to be seen whether Lashley will join the exodus of GFW talent leaving the promotion or if he is using a realistic storyline, to boost his professional wrestling career to the max.

If Lashley stood tall, then it could be an indication that it's an angle. Usually, if he were on the way out, he would end up going on his back to benefit the current talent, who in this case would be Moose.

It's still entirely possible that he is in fact leaving and is going to put over Moose on his way out. The two top athletes faced each other for the (then) Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Championship in the India tapings which saw Lashley victorious. Will Moose get his revenge or is Lashley leaving for good? We'll have to wait and see!

