From the GFW Rumor Mill: Bram destroys indie worker & messes up his face

The former NXT Superstar caused some damage to this indie wrestler. [Warning: Some images may be graphic]

by Riju Dasgupta News 31 Jul 2017, 13:31 IST

Controversy seems to follow Bram

What's the story?

According to a news article published by Wrestling-Edge, things got out of hand at an ICW show, when GFW Superstar Bram destroyed the face of indie worker Ravie Davie, with some stiff shots.

Things apparently got so out of hand, that fans wanted to leave the arena following the incident.

Did a worked angle turn into a shoot?

In case you didn't know...

Bram is perhaps best known for being a member of 'The Ascension' on NXT, as well as a former member of DCC in Global Force Wrestling.

He was formerly married to former RAW Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair and has courted controversy in the past as he has been charged with driving under the influence, domestic battery as well as battery of a law enforcement officer.

While still signed to GFW, Bram is a regular on the indies, making several appearances for various promotions.

The heart of the matter

According to those present, it was a wedding segment that went awry at ICW Shug's Hoose Party 4 where Ravie Davie was tying the knot with Martina. Bram interrupted proceedings and in the ensuing chaos, destroyed indie worker Ravie Davie's face leaving him a total mess.

But the damage to his face did not hinder him as he took part in a match and won. Those at commentary also referenced the domestic abuse charges that Bram has faced, making us wonder if this was a work or a shoot.

Not a fan of #ICW using Bram's domestic abuse accusations as a gimmick! Bit low. And that beat down was very uncomfortable. #SHP4 — Graeme (@TheGraetOne) July 30, 2017

What's next?

We wonder if Bram will use the press generated by this situation and turn this shoot situation into a gimmick, thereby building his reputation as someone who is crazy and out of control.

Judging from Ravie Davie's Twitter, he seems in good spirits and not too incensed by the whole situation.

Author's take

As mortifying as this situation seems, we think it was still a 'work' judging from the reactions of the two men. It has got the kind of reactions they had hoped for, and what adds to our speculation is the fact that the commentators brought Bram's real life issues to the fore.

We sincerely wish Ravie Davie a very quick recovery from his visible facial injuries!