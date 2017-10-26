From the Impact Rumor Mill: Jeff Jarrett checks into rehab for alcohol addiction

The former TNA representative has decided to turn his life around by checking into a rehabilitation center.

by Soumik Datta News 26 Oct 2017, 17:01 IST

Jeff Jarrett is the founder of Global Force Wrestling and is also a former WWE IC Champion

What’s the story?

According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, WWE legend Jeff Jarrett is rumoured to have checked into a rehabilitation centre in order to deal with his alcohol addiction issues.

Jarrett, who is also the founder of the Global Force Wrestling promotion, was earlier this week fired from his position in Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know…

Jeff Jarrett is a former WCW and WWE Superstar, as well as is one of the top wrestling promoters of all time.

Jarrett first wrestled for WWE in the year 1992 and has won numerous championships during his stint in the company. Jarrett is also a former six-time Intercontinental Champion.

Jeff Jarrett also had a successful run with TNA where he wrestled from 2006-2011. He took up a major backstage role during his time in the company as well and was a big influence in the company for a very long time.

The heart of the matter

After being fired from Impact, the very next day Jarrett was found drinking backstage in a Canadian wrestling promotion. The promoter then accused Jarrett of passing out in the locker room, and it was also reported that Double J tried to wrestle a match later on in the evening despite being heavily drunk.

But, however, it now seems like that the former WCW World Champion has turned himself into a rehab centre as he looks forward to turning his life around and get rid of his alcohol addiction problems.

What’s next?

As Double J is now in a rehab centre, it has also been believed that it is WWE who is currently sponsoring Jarrett’s time in the rehabilitation centre.

As for Jarrett himself, we hope that he manages to recovers from his addiction problems and make a return to the wrestling business.

Author’s Take

It is always hard to witness someone fall prey to the world of drugs and alcohol addiction.

I hope that Jeff Jarrett manages to turn his life around as he spends time in rehab, and I’m pretty sure every wrestling fan around the world hopes the same for him and would like to wish him all the best.