From the Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Jeff Jarrett seen with Spike TV executives in New York City

Jeff Jarrett was at the Bellator NYC event and was seen with several Spike TV officials.

Jeff Jarrett pictured with a fan at the event

What’s the story?

Jeff Jarrett was seen with several Spike TV executives at the Bellator NYC event last night (24th June 2017) which took place at the Madison Square Garden. A Tweet from Jarrett confirming his appearance at the event, where he also gave a shout out to Spike, can be seen below:

As per an inference from WrestlingNews.co, Jarrett has been trying to get Impact Wrestling back on Spike TV, and his appearance at the event (under the pretext of supporting Chael Sonnen) and the subsequent cosying up to Spike officials might be an indication of the same.

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling (formerly known as TNA) was founded in 2002 by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett. Initially broadcast on Fox Sports, the promotion struck a deal with Spike TV in 2005, which lasted till 2014.

Spike TV had refused to renew Impact Wrestling in 2014 due to the low ratings that the program had been consistently drawing at the time. Impact then moved to the Destination America channel and subsequently to Pop TV, where it has been airing since November 2015.

The heart of the matter

Jeff Jarrett was in attendance at the Madison Square Garden last night (24th July 2017) for the Bellator NYC event. The event featured fights between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione, along with the headlining Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva.

Chael Sonnen is a friend of Jeff Jarrett, and the two had previously worked together in Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling promotion. Jarrett was thus in attendance to support Sonnen. However, he was seen sitting with and talking to several Spike TV executives at the event.

The undercard of the event aired on Spike, which was why the executives were in attendance.

What’s next?

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV Pay Per View is scheduled to take place on 2nd July 2017 at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida, USA. The show will feature 7 matches with all of Impact’s titles on the line.

Author’s take

Ever since Jeff Jarrett has become a part of Impact Wrestling again, the promotion has been on the up and up. Anthem has done an excellent job in revitalising the floundering Impact, and the recent improvement in Impact’s ratings suggests nothing but good things in their future.

It remains to be seen if Jarrett will be able to pull an ace out of his sleeve and secure a deal with Spike (soon being rebranded as Paramount Network), as that would truly be a game changer for Impact.

