From the Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Bobby Lashley to retire following Slammiversary

Who wants Bobby Lashley to give up professional wrestling?

The Dominator may switch sports

What’s the story?

Many top performers have departed Impact Wrestling, and it now appears that another top name could be close to the exit door. According to PWInsider, Former World Champion Bobby Lashley may leave Impact Wrestling as well as the professional wrestling world.

In case you didn’t know...

Lashley began his professional wrestling career in 2004 when he signed with the WWE’s developmental system, Ohio Valley Wrestling. He wrestled for the WWE for 5 years until he left the company for TNA Wrestling and MMA.

Lashley held the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship for 175 days until he was defeated by Alberto El Patron at Slammiversary XV.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reports that Lashley’s representatives from his MMA training group, American Top Team, were hoping that the Dominator would leave professional wrestling and focus on MMA.

However, it is important to note that these are the wishes of ATT and Lashley hasn’t commented on this matter.

What’s next?

Lashley will presumably deal with the fallout from Slammiversary on Impact. He also turns 41 on the 16th of July, so it’s safe to say that he is almost in the twilight of his combat sports career.

Author’s take

Lashley has made an impact in the world of professional wrestling and MMA over the years and could easily decide to focus on one with the time he has left in his career. However, there is no question that he will leave a respectable legacy in both sports.

