For almost 20 years, one star who has remained a constant source of entertainment in WWE is The Miz. With his brash promos and in-ring antics, the 42-year-old has long been one of the most hated villains in the company.

Debuting in 2005 after a stint on The Real World, Mike Mizanin seemingly struggled to connect with the WWE locker room. He was even allegedly forced to get ready for shows in public bathrooms in arenas. However, The Miz knuckled down and outlasted almost everybody who treated him poorly at the start of his career.

The A-Lister is approaching his 20th anniversary in the company, and he continues to deliver must-see moments on both RAW and SmackDown. On that note, we will look at four moments where The Miz stole the show in WWE.

#4 Shocking the WWE Universe in 2010

After splitting from his long-time tag team partner, John Morrison, in 2009, The Miz reverted to being a singles star on Monday Night RAW. While many were skeptical about his future as a solo competitor, he surprised the WWE Universe by becoming one of the top names on the red brand in 2010.

Starting the year as the United States and Tag Team Champion, he later won the Money in the Bank briefcase. He cashed in his contract on Randy Orton to win his first world title on November 22, 2010.

Miz's cash-in on Orton remains one of the most memorable moments of all time, with the reaction of one angry young fan encapsulating the hate towards him after he snuck his way to a WWE Championship victory.

#3 Impersonating a WWE icon

In early 2011, then-WWE Champion The Miz engaged in a heated rivalry with arguably the greatest superstar in the company's history, The Rock.

At WrestleMania 27, Miz was set to face John Cena in the show's main event. However, The Rock's return as the event's guest host did not sit well with The A-Lister as he believed the legend stole his spotlight.

On an episode of RAW ahead of The Show of Shows, Miz played a very cruel trick on the fans. When The Rock's music hit, The A-Lister came out dressed as The Great One to loud boos from the audience.

While The Miz did look to get one over on The Great One, he later said in an interview with SunSport just how exciting it was to work with a legend like The Rock.

"It’s kind of crazy, I did get in the ring with [The] Rock and feel the energy and the electricity (...) The Rock says he’s ‘The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment’ – that’s true (...) When you get in the ring with him, and you hear the audience, there’s an electricity that literally gives you goosebumps. There’s nothing quite like it." (H/T SunSport)

#2 WWE Grand Slam records

Expand Tweet

Becoming a Grand Slam Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment is a feat only a select few have achieved. To reach this status, a performer must win a world title, both the United States and Intercontinental belts, and tag team gold.

The Miz already reached elite status when he became a one-time Grand Slam Champion. However, in February 2021, after he once again cashed in the Money In the Bank contract to become WWE Champion, he made history as he was announced as the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion.

Given the shaky start to his pro wrestling career, The A-Lister had to work very hard to become one of the biggest names in the industry.

#1 Finally turning John Cena invisible

On Monday Night RAW this week, The Miz created a must-see moment again. At Payback last Saturday, John Cena was the special guest referee for The Miz's match against LA Knight.

Feeling cheated by Cena, The Miz looked to take shots at his long-time rival on RAW a few days later. During a Miz TV segment, the former WWE Champion called Cena down to the ring. The Cenation Leader jokingly claims to be invisible, and Miz mocked him over the same.

Ever one to use a performer's words against them, The Miz had the camera crew and production staff recreate Cena's entrance as if he was actually in the arena. He also pretended to have a physical altercation with the 16-time world champion in the ring. Despite being a part of the company for so long, The Miz can still create new and innovative moments that fans will remember for a long time.

