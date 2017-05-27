From the WWE rumor mill: Gunner teases signing with NXT on Twitter

A former Impact Wrestling star is looking to "takeover"!

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 May 2017, 01:45 IST

Gunner wrestled for Impact Wrestling from 2010 to 2015.

What’s the story?

From Impact Wrestling star Gunner took to Twitter on May 25th with a tease that he is heading to NXT. Within the same tweet, Gunner admitted that he nearly retired, but worked hard to get the opportunity of possibly joining WWE. Here is his tweet below:

Hard work pays off. I almost hung it up. I'm glad I didn't. World.....here I come. Time to TakeOver! — Gunner (@GUNNER_ChadLail) May 26, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Gunner got his name from his duties of being a Marine machine gunner during the Iraq War. He would make his professional wrestling debut in 2001 and would go on to work for various indie promotions before signing with Impact Wrestling in 2010.

The heart of the matter...

Gunner adds to the growing list of known names that could be heading to NXT at some point this year. NXT is definitely in a full-on signing mode with big names such as Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Donovan Dijak, and Lio Rush on their radar.

While Gunner wasn’t in the main event scene of Impact Wrestling, he was a very solid mid card competitor with one reign with the TNA Television and Tag Team Championships during his tenure there. Gunner was also part of the major faction Immortal that Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff formed. He was also part of Jeff Hardy's TNA World Cup Winning team in 2015.

What’s next?

If Gunner’s tweet is true, we can probably expect some sort of announcement over the next few weeks that he is officially signed to a deal. As for NXT, they have just wrapped up their first set of tapings after NXT Takeover: Chicago with the first of those episodes airing this Wednesday on the WWE Network.

Author’s take...

I was neither high nor low on Gunner during his tenure on TNA but I definitely respect the guy tremendously for serving in the military. The tag team division needs some talent, and I think Gunner would help strengthen that division with a good partner.