From The Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler on the return of Jason Jordan

This will be his first appearance on Raw since February

Jason Jordan is set to return to Raw next week

What's the story?

Jason Jordan has been out of action since February this year when he underwent neck surgery, but it appears that the former WWE Tag Team Champion could be set for a shock return next week.

In case you didn't know...

Before he suffered a neck injury, Jordan was one of the main stars on Monday Night Raw and he was rumored to be facing his former Tag Team partner Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but his injury forced the company to change these plans and insert Rollins into the Intercontinental Championship picture instead.

Jordan has been backstage at Raw over the past few weeks with many fans hoping that he would come out to save his former Tag Team partner Chad Gable who was part of a two-on-one assault at the hands of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Instead, it seems that Jordan could be returning to pick up where he left off with Seth Rollins.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider is reporting that Jason Jordan is scheduled to be part of the Memorial Day episode of RAW next week. The star underwent a minimally invasive procedure to repair his neck back in February and was cleared to return to the ring a number of weeks ago, the company have just been looking for the opportune moment to reintroduce the son of General Manager Kurt Angle.

Seth Rollins Open Challenge would have been a fantastic way for Jordan to return if Jinder Mahal hadn't already been announced as Rollins opponent. Since Rollins and Jordan are still considered to be on the same page then Jordan could come out to help his friend defeat Mahal, only for Jordan to turn on him and set up a match between the duo at Money in the Bank.

What's next?

Author's take

Dean Ambrose and Jordan suffered injuries at the worst time, but Jordan has managed to land on his feet and it's reported that his injury wasn't as bad as first thought. Jordan and Rollins still have a storyline to continue if WWE wants to pick it back up since right now there is no Intercontinental Championship match scheduled for Money in the Bank.