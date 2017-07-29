From the Rumor Mill: The Great Khali expected to make additional appearances for WWE

29 Jul 2017

The Great Khali with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

What’s the story?

The Great Khali made a surprise return to WWE programming this past week, and according to reports, it might not have been a one-and-done deal.

Cageside Seats have reported that while a full-time return looks mercifully unlikely, he is expected to make additional appearances in some capacity or another.

In case you didn’t know…

The Great Khali returned to WWE last weekend at an underwhelming Battleground PPV. There, he interfered in the Punjabi Prison match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton and allowed Mahal to escape with his WWE Championship intact.

Mahal and Khali have real-life ties, not only as friends outside the ring, but having worked together in WWE.

Going in depth

While WWE.com recently listed Khali as an active member of the current roster, it seems he’s back in the alumni section at the time of writing this piece.

Then again, WWE.com lists managers, announcers and commentators on its active roster, so it’s probably best not to read too much into that.

The Wrestling Observer has since reported that Khali wasn’t backstage at this past week’s SmackDown, nor is he advertised for any shows going forward, suggesting that any potential return would indeed be on a part-time basis.

What's next?

Should these potential “additional appearances” materialise, an Orton vs. Khali match would seem a logical option, while there have also been rumblings of a potential tag match pitting Khali and Mahal against Orton and John Cena. But either prospect is particularly enthralling.

Alternatively, Khali may be better off in some kind of enforcer-type role in Mahal’s budding faction alongside the champion himself and the Singh brothers.

Author’s take

If Mahal’s championship run is indeed the company’s attempt to tap into the Indian market, then it would seem to make sense to bring Khali back into the fold.

However, drafting him back in on a full-time, in-ring basis is not the way to go. Realistically, there’s nothing wrong with having him act as Mahal’s bodyguard, and it’s difficult to envisage him adding any real value in any other kind of role.