From the WWE Rumor Mill: Andrade Cien Almas set for a major push when Bobby Roode is called up

It appears the addition of Zelina Vega has paid dividends for Almas.

by Jeremy Bennett News 22 Aug 2017, 09:50 IST

Almas had arguably the biggest win of his career this past weekend at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III...

What's the story?

Wade Keller from PWTorch recently speculated about the landscape of NXT after some eventual post-SummerSlam call-ups. One beneficiary of those call-ups could be Andrade Cien Almas who might receive a big push once Bobby Roode and company are promoted to the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Almas made his NXT debut at NXT Takeover: The End in June of 2016 where he defeated Tye Dillinger. Before NXT, he made his mark as La Sombra in the Mexican promotion CMLL from 2007 until 2015.

In 2009 his tag team with Volador Jr. was the CMLL Tag Team of the Year. In 2013, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Almas (as La Sombra) at #52 of their top 500 wrestlers of the year.

The heart of the matter

If it doesn't happen this week, many people are speculating that Bobby Roode will make his main roster debut very soon. Roode dropped the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. After Roode finishes his feud with Roderick Strong, he could be completely done with NXT.

As for Almas, he has been on a roll since his "business associate" Zelina Vega (formerly known as Thea Trinidad) became his manager. Almas received a huge win at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III when he defeated the very popular Johnny Gargano.

What's next?

This next edition of NXT will primarily feature matches taped prior to Takeover: Brooklyn III. They will head back to Full Sail later in the week for the next round of television tapings.

Author's take

I've enjoyed Almas on NXT ever since he debuted last summer. His babyface persona was getting stale, and I feel like they turned him heel at the right time.

He's established himself well as a heel, and with the addition of Zelina Vega, I think he can now take that next step towards the main card of NXT.

