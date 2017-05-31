From the WWE rumor mill: Another match could be added at the last-minute to the Extreme Rules card

A fresh new feud may be added to this Sunday's pay per view...

by Jeremy Bennett News 31 May 2017, 09:09 IST

Goldust had enough of R-Truth “weighing him down”...

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that another match could be added to the Extreme Rules card last-minute. Over the past couple of weeks, the WWE aired vignettes for Goldust and R-Truth on Monday Night Raw; which may lead to a match on Sunday.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldust and R-Truth formed the Golden Truth in May of 2016 after several months of the two guys refusing to team together. Oddly enough, the start of the Golden Truth tag team was also the start of Breezango with Tyler Breeze and Fandango teaming together.

The heart of the matter

Two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw the Golden Truth were getting ready for tag team action. In the middle of R-Truth’s usual rap, Goldust attacked him from behind and proceeded to deliver a vicious beating outside of the ring.

There was a return to the old movie-quoting Goldust on the last two editions of Raw. This week’s Raw featured R-Truth’s response in the same promo style. Since this has continued since Goldust’s turn, Meltzer believes the match will be on Extreme Rules.

What’s next?

With Extreme Rules just a few days away, expect a WWE.com exclusive announcement in the next couple of days. It is also possible that they may save the announcement for the pre-show the day of the pay per view.

Author’s take

I’ve definitely enjoyed the return of the old Goldust; which he is calling The Golden Age. I missed the movie-quoting villain for sure. While I’m not overly excited at a feud with R-Truth, if they do this feud in a serious tone with no comedy, I may change my tune.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com