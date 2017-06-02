From the WWE Rumor Mill: Superstar to interfere and attack The Miz at Extreme Rules

Could the Intercontinental Championship drift into the hands of The A-Lister this Sunday?

Who will walk away with the Intercontinental Championship?

What’s the story?

Dean Ambrose will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at Extreme Rules with the stipulation being that the title will change hands should Ambrose get disqualified.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that Ambrose could get disqualified and lose the championship at the hands of Elias Samson.

In case you didn’t know...

The Miz and Ambrose competed for the Intercontinental Championship back on the May 15, 2017, edition of Monday Night Raw. Ambrose would get disqualified after hitting The Miz below the belt which led to a rematch and a DQ stipulation being made for Extreme Rules.

Elias Samson would make his in-ring debut two weeks ago against Ambrose, but The Miz attacked Samson to give him the win by disqualification. This was done to remind Ambrose that he could still lose the championship even if he manages to control himself during their match.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer claims that The Drifter is likely to interfere in the Intercontinental Championship match this Sunday to follow up on one of the lyrics to his song this past week which included the phrase “an eye for an eye.”

The Miz attacked Samson during his debut match and is more than likely the person to whom the “an eye for an eye” line should concern.

What’s next?

Extreme Rules will take place this Sunday, June 4, 2017, and will hail from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

There is a strong chance that Maryse could be barred from ringside before the match or sent to the back during the match. If Maryse isn’t the one who gets The Miz disqualified, it will more than likely be The Drifter.

If Samson does interfere in the match, then he will more than likely feud with Ambrose heading into WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Author’s take

This isn’t the first time the WWE have had a wrestler lose his title due to disqualification. Randy Orton and Triple H both lost their championships due to disqualification in the past and The Lunatic Fringe may be next in line to join the club.