From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details about WWE's Money In The Bank PPV

What’s the story?

The WWE has apparently changed plans for the finish as well as the winner of the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match this Sunday at SmackDown’s Money In The Bank PPV.

As per PWMania, although Baron Corbin was the favourite to win the aforementioned match – a booking that was finalised this Wednesday – plans may have changed with a new winner emerging in the marquee matchup.

Additionally, Lana is expected to defeat Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, with the winner of the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match likely to dethrone the Ravishing Russian on the very same night.

In case you didn’t know...

This year’s edition of WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV will be brand-exclusive to SmackDown Live.

History will be made this Sunday as the WWE will host a Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match for the first time in the history of the promotion.

The heart of the matter

If one is to believe the professional wrestling rumour mill, one of the following five Superstars, namely Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler or Shinsuke Nakamura, could win the coveted briefcase, contrary to several reports leading up to the event that had Baron Corbin as the favourite.

Furthermore, Lana will likely beat Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, only for her to lose it at the very same event to the winner of the historic Women’s MITB ladder matchup.

Besides, the WWE plans to have only one of the two Money In The Bank ladder match winners cash in the briefcase the very same night at the event.

What’s next?

WWE’s SmackDown brand-exclusive Money In The Bank pay-per-view goes down at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on June 18th.

Author’s take

I’ve got to confess that I’m genuinely surprised at these reports of WWE looking to book someone other than Corbin to win the briefcase. In my opinion, The Lone Wolf deserves to be booked better and pushed to main event status sooner rather than later.

As for the Women’s matchup, I seriously hope they don’t put the belt on an inexperienced wrestler like Lana and devalue the prestigious title that’s been held by excellent athletes such as Alexa Bliss and Naomi.