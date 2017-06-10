From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on Thea Trinidad's WWE signing

Apparently, the WWE have been trying to sign the former TNA Knockout ever since she was cast to play the role of AJ Lee.

Trinidad recently made her NXT debut

What’s the story?

As per eWrestlingNews, WWE’s latest signing Thea Trinidad, who has debuted on the NXT brand, had been on WWE’s radar ever since The Rock cast her in AJ Lee’s role in the Paige biopic “Fighting with my family”.

In case you didn’t know...

Thea Trinidad is a 26-year-old professional wrestler who made her in-ring debut in 2010. She is a former TNA Knockout and wrestled under the name “Rosita” during her time in the promotion. She was recently signed by the WWE and made her debut on the NXT brand in a segment with Andrade “Cien” Almas.

“Fighting with my Family” is a biopic based on former WWE Women’s Champion Saraya “Paige” Knight and her family. It is being produced by WWE Studios with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as its executive producer and stars Trinidad in the role of AJ Lee.

Trinidad is also the fiancee of WWE Superstar Austin Aries.

The heart of the matter

Thea Trinidad, as reported previously, was personally cast by The Rock himself to portray the role of AJ Lee, a choice that even AJ Lee had approved of, in a Tweet.

As per the latest report by eWrestlingNews, the WWE was interested in signing Trinidad to a WWE contract ever since she was cast in the biopic, and had been making efforts to do the same.

Also read: 5 things you need to know about Thea Trinidad

It was also reported that the WWE wanted Trinidad to appear at the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event, but plans subsequently changed as her debut was delayed to an NXT taping instead.

What’s next?

It appears that Trinidad has been thrust into an angle with Andrade “Cien” Almas on NXT upon her debut in the brand. She made an appearance on the latest edition of the show and slapped Almas.

The angle will probably continue to play out on NXT TV over the course of the next few weeks. The Paige biopic that Trinidad stars in is still in production stages, with no release date announced as of yet.

Author’s take

Thea Trinidad has certainly paid her dues as far as being a competitor on the independent circuit is concerned. She is a very decent competitor who has plenty of experience under her belt at such a young age and is certainly capable of doing a lot of great things as part of WWE’s women’s division.

It’s always heartening to see life-long fans of professional wrestling make it to the big stage, and I wish Trinidad nothing but the best for her career.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com