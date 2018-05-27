From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage update on the return of AJ Lee

Will the former Divas Champion ever skip down that ramp again?

AJ Lee retired from wrestling back in 2015

What's the story?

AJ Lee retired from WWE a few days after WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 and has since become a New York Times bestselling author. The wife of CM Punk doesn't have any reason to return to the wrestling ring, but there has been recent speculation that the former Divas Champion could be thinking about returning.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Lee was the main part of WWE's Women's Division for a number of years before she became the longest reigning Divas Champion in the history of the title and was entered into an interesting feud with Paige.

Lee married CM Punk back in 2014 and it was thought that one of the main reasons why she left WWE was because she was in the middle of an issue between the company and her husband, when she actually discovered that one of the side effects of her lengthy career in the spotlight was that she had caused permanent damage to her cervical spine and this was the main catalyst to her retirement.

The heart of the matter

Carmella's recent post concerning all of the women that she claimed to be better than has started speculation that AJ Lee could be set to return to the company, but according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, this isn't the case. (Transcript via Ringsidenews)

“They aren’t going to plan that far out in advance. It’s just not how this business works. AJ Lee mentioned in her book that she chose to get out of the ring due to physical issues. It was not an issue with CM Punk and WWE although she probably felt like the child in the middle of a divorce at that point. She was already planning the next stage of her life, beyond professional wrestling. I don’t see her ever coming back.”

Lee is now a New York Times Best Selling Author and is currently working on turning her 2017 memoir into a TV series. Lee has definitely started a new chapter in her life and closed the door on her wrestling career for now.

What's next?

The former Divas Champion is currently working as a writer and producer for the TV series that is based on her Autobiography: Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules.

Author's take

AJ Lee will always be seen as one of the best female wrestlers of all time because she was never a wrestler who adapted to the way women in the company were treated. Lee had a plan going in and never changed the way she viewed herself, which is something that has inspired a number of women.

The Women's Division has moved on over the past three years and Lee was a huge part of why the Women's Revolution first began, but it's not likely that she will ever be an active part of it again.

