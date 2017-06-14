From the WWE Rumor Mill: Big return angle planned for American Alpha

American Alpha could be returning with a big angle that might very well propel them back into the Championship picture.

A big return is rumoured to be on the cards for these men

What’s the story?

As per Cageside Seats and PWInsider, it is being rumoured that there is a “big” return angle planned for SmackDown LIVE tag team American Alpha.

In case you didn’t know...

American Alpha is the tag team of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. The duo have won the SmackDown LIVE Tag Team Championships in the past and were champions until they lost their titles to The Usos on the March 21st episode of SmackDown LIVE.

American Alpha had an opportunity to get their titles back in a rematch on the 11th April 2017 edition of SmackDown LIVE. They lost the rematch, however, and were beaten up by Primo and Epico afterwards.

The heart of the matter

It is being rumoured that American Alpha are being primed for a big return angle. As per the preceding rumours, Alpha were supposed to return to action on SmackDown LIVE this week itself, however, those rumours turned out to be false as Alpha did not make their return last night.

This might just be an indication of their returns being pushed one week further up by the WWE. SmackDown LIVE is a two-hour show and this edition of it was the go-home show for the SmackDown LIVE-exclusive Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

The show was thus inundated with the final bits of buildup towards the event and it wouldn’t be unreasonable for the creative team to have pushed American Alpha’s return to the edition of SmackDown LIVE after the pay-per-view.

The nature of the “big” angle that is being rumoured is currently unclear and there haven’t been any reports hinting towards the same as of yet.

What’s next?

American Alpha are not a part of the Money In The Bank pay-per-view that is taking place on the 18th June, 2017. If the rumours are correct, however, they might just return to action on the next edition of SmackDown on 20th June 2017.

Author’s take

American Alpha are one of the top tag teams in the WWE. The amount of sheer wrestling talent shared between Jason Jordan and Chad Gable is absolutely incredible and the tag team certainly deserves to go places on one of the top brands of the company.

Jason Jordan has previously dropped a hint about American Alpha possibly associating with Kurt Angle and it would make all the sense were that to happen. Angle, like Gable and Jordan, also has an amateur wrestling background (an Olympic Gold medalist one at that!) and has always had the All-American gimmick like AA do.

Having Angle as the manager of American Alpha would be a dream come true for many fans. Let’s hope that the WWE do justice to the team and we can see an interesting “Angle” for them soon!

