From the WWE rumor mill: Big update on Brock Lesnar's future feuds

The Beast Incarnate will face many of Raw's up and comers.

by Roktim Rajpal News 25 May 2017, 13:40 IST

Lesnar is the current WWE Universal champion

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, between now and Wrestlemania 34, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will have matches against most of the superstars who are a part of the fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules.

The background

At WrestleMania 33, Lesnar defeated Goldberg in a brutal match to become the new WWE Universal champion. The very next night, on Raw, he had a confrontation with Braun Strowman. This set the stage for a match between them in the near future.

Thereafter, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ went on a hiatus while Strowman turned his attention to Roman Reigns and destroyed him at the Payback PPV. However, he picked up an injury at the event and found himself on the shelf. A few weeks later, it was announced that Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Reigns would compete in a fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules, with the winner challenging Lesnar for his title at Great Balls of Fire.

The heart of the matter

As per Cageside Seats, between now and Wrestlemania 34, Lesnar is likely to face off against most of the participants in the fatal five-way. Recently, Paul Heyman confronted Balor on Raw, setting the stage for a potential match between ‘The Demon King’ and his client. It will be worth watching whether the seeds for the other feuds too are planted in the days to come.

Also read: 5 booking options for Brock Lesnar as WWE Universal Champion

What’s next?

The Extreme Rules PPV will be held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on June 4. Lesnar is expected to return to WWE programming shortly after that and put his new challenger on notice.

Author’s take

Lesnar is one of the biggest and most recognisable stars on the WWE roster at present. Moreover, he is a pro at putting on brutal matches. As such, if stars like Wyatt and Balor square off against him, it will go a long way in establishing them as bonafide main event performers. In other words, this current plan could indeed be best for business.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com