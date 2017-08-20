From the WWE rumor mill: Bobby Roode getting called up to main roster?

Big things are in store for the former NXT Champion.

Is the main roster about to become glorious?

What's the story?

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer Radio, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode could be getting called up to the main roster very soon.

In case you didn't know...

Last night at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III, Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Roode in the main event to become the new NXT Champion. After this, former ROH World Heavyweight champion Adam Cole made his NXT debut, attacking the new champion with the help of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

These actions have led many to believe that Roode will not be trying to regain the championship and McIntyre will move on to a feud with Cole.

The heart of the matter

When discussing Roode's future, Meltzer mentioned that he could possibly finish his feud in NXT with Roderick Strong, or he could be moving up because there will definitely be some changes to the main roster very soon.

Alvarez even went on to note that Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle were both shown at the show and could have been potentially "scouting talent" for another superstar shakeup that is rumored to take place shortly.

What's next?

In regards to what Roode will be doing when he does get called, Meltzer said that WWE has very big plans for the "Glorious" superstar.

He is expected to immediately be thrown into the main event scene with him becoming a top guy on whichever show he goes to.

Author's take

I could not be more excited for the callup of Bobby Roode and it is great to hear that Vince has such a high opinion of him. I am a bit worried the superstar shakeup may take a few too many names from NXT too early but Roode is definitely not one of them.

I'm most interested to see if they bring him up as a heel since he has technically been one the entire time or, if they allow him to embrace the positive fan reaction he will most likely get upon his debut.