WWE News: Real reason why Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan were at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

What’s the story?

According to Ryan Satin of the Pro Wrestling Sheet, the reason behind Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan appearing at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III this past Saturday night is a sign of a few huge main-roster call-ups that are set to be announced in the days to come.

RAW GM Angle was shown conversing with Roderick Strong and No Way Jose, while SmackDown General Manager was talking to Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (The Iconic Duo), which could give an indication that Strong and Jose are going to the red brand, while Royce and Kay debut on the blue brand.

Additionally, with yet another WWE Superstar Shake-Up on the horizon, the WWE apparently plans to have several main roster Superstars switch brands, and also issue main roster call-ups to a few top NXT Superstars, including former NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

In case you didn’t know…

Founded by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, NXT has quickly become the WWE’s third brand, and serves to provide a platform for up-and-coming Superstars, apart from acting as a zone for experimentation for veterans looking to re-invent themselves.

Given the plethora of talent on the NXT roster that comprises several established veterans namely Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre and Asuka among others, the professional wrestling world has been buzzing with talk of a few huge stars beings called up to either RAW or SmackDown in the days to come.

The heart of the matter

The main event of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III saw Drew McIntyre beat Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship, following which he was attacked by NXT debutants Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

If one is to believe the professional wrestling rumour mill, now-former NXT Champion ‘The Glorious’ Bobby Roode is in for a promotion to either RAW or SmackDown in the weeks to come.

Furthermore, the fact that Kurt Angle was shown interacting with No Way Jose and Roderick Strong, and Daniel Bryan with The Iconic Duo, could possibly be the WWE’s subtle way of informing us about the respective performers making their way to RAW and SmackDown very soon.

What’s next?

NXT fans can expect a huge roster change in the weeks to come, particularly given the fact that SummerSlam is oft utilised by the WWE as a pivotal event in terms of roster and storyline tweaks.

Author’s take

In my opinion, there are about a dozen NXT Superstars that probably should’ve been performing on the main roster long before.

SummerSlam is going to answer a lot of questions, as are the RAW and SmackDown Live episodes that follow. WWE don’t get hyped. It stays Hyped!