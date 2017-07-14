From the WWE Rumor Mill: Bray Wyatt being heated up for a main event program

The former WWE champion may be in line for another big push

by Rohit Nath News 14 Jul 2017, 13:57 IST

Bray Wyatt had a transitional run with the WWE Championship

What's the story?

According to Cageside Seats, WWE is heating up Bray Wyatt for a main event program in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt switched over from SmackDown Live to RAW after the Superstar shake-up. Prior to that, he was the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 33, although it sadly turned out to be only a transitional run for him.

What was surprising was that Bray was the most protected superstar on SmackDown Live since the brand split, taking only one one pinfall between the brand split and WrestleMania 33.

He's been floating back and forth storylines since coming to RAW. He initially started a feud with Finn Balor, but that was cut short because both were needed for the Fatal-5-Way main event at Extreme Rules.

He then abruptly started a feud with Seth Rollins, beating him at Great Balls Of Fire and the next night on RAW, thus ending their feud.

Author's Take

According to our sources, Bray Wyatt is set to resume his feud with Finn Balor and face him at Summerslam.

If the Cageside rumour is to be believed, then that would mean that there's a high chance of Bray Wyatt going over Finn Balor at SummerSlam. However, if Balor is to unleash The Demon King side again, then it goes without saying that WWE will want to protect Balor more.

However, if he is being heated up, it's possible that he could be Brock Lesnar's opponent for No Mercy. Even so, we know for a fact that Bray will not be beating Lesnar if he is to face him.

It would be nice to see Bray Wyatt be a main eventer on RAW again.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt will presumably restart his feud with Finn Balor and we'll see what his fate is following that. It won't be surprising to see him get a push again, as he won a feud over Seth Rollins, arguably WWE's second most pushed superstar(behind only Roman Reigns).

Author's Take

It would be disheartening to once again see the rocket strapped to Wyatt's back only for him to take quick defeat to a bigger star. Wyatt can be so much bigger than what they do with him.

Hopefully, sometime in the near future, The Eater Of Worlds Bray Wyatt will turn babyface and become a bigger star than what he is now.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com