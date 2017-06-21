From the WWE Rumor Mill: Breakdown of the projected card for WWE Great Balls of Fire

Dave Meltzer talks about which matches could possibly happen at Great Balls of Fire.

Great Balls of Fire is RAW’s next Pay Per View

What’s the story?

Professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently speculated about the possible card for WWE’s Great Balls of Fire and broke down each match that could take place at the PPV.

In case you didn’t know...

Great Balls of Fire is a WWE RAW-exclusive Pay Per View that is being held for the first time. The event will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 9th, 2017.

Currently, the only confirmed matches for the event are Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship and an Ambulance match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer broke down the projected card for WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Starting with the main event, he stated that Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe would undoubtedly be the main event of the evening. He added that the buildup to the match had been a good one and that it would be a good contest.

He then spoke about Roman Reigns previously not having a match at Great Balls of Fire due to him focusing on getting a title shot at SummerSlam. Meltzer added that since Braun Strowman had now returned, he and Roman Reigns would now be going at it in an Ambulance Match at Great Balls of Fire, as per Braun’s challenge.

Meltzer termed the feud between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins was an “awkward” one and said that Rollins’ comments about Gods being imaginary probably didn’t “come off too well” on national television. Meltzer stated that they would probably be having a match at Great Balls of Fire as well since they have a score to settle.

Meltzer then spoke about the Cruiserweight Division and said that Akira Tozawa would probably face Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship at the Pay Per View. Meltzer said that the match would probably be able to hold fan interest.

Further, Meltzer spoke about the recent feud between Finn Balor and Elias Samson. Meltzer said that Samson was probably playing the role of a “placeholder” right now and that the feud between the two is a transitional one for Balor. Meltzer expects the two to square off at Great Balls of Fire.

Also read: 5 reasons why Samoa Joe should defeat Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire 2017

A match between The Miz and Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship at Great Balls of Fire was also predicted by Meltzer. He stated that Miz’s new entourage of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel would probably help him retain his title.

Meltzer then estimated that The Hardy Boyz would probably face off against Sheamus and Cesaro yet again for the RAW World Tag Team Championships at Great Balls of Fire and added that a match between Goldust and R-Truth might feature on the kick-off show for the PPV.

Finally, Meltzer said that there was no clarity yet on what the WWE was planning to do for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Pay Per View. As a result, he said, there might be another six-pack challenge or another multi-person match for the women’s title at Great Balls of Fire.

Meltzer did not mention the possibility of any sort of match happening between estranged former tag team partners Enzo and Cass.

What’s next?

With two more editions of RAW left to go before Great Balls of Fire, it is expected that the WWE will fill the card up by next week with all the aforementioned matches. Great Balls of Fire will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on 9th July 2017.

The event will be available live on the WWE Network and also on Pay Per View.

Author’s take

The card for Great Balls of Fire, as predicted by Meltzer, looks absolutely stacked. It’s a welcome sight to see such a great card for a B-PPV and it looks like the first edition of Great Balls of Fire might just end up being a runaway success for the WWE!

